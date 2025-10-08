Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.11 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 164.80 ($2.21). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 162.39 ($2.18), with a volume of 858,885 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elementis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.

The stock has a market capitalization of £941.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Elementis news, insider Trudy Schoolenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, with a total value of £51,600. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products.

