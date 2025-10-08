British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,637.09 ($48.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,891 ($52.24). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,854 ($51.75), with a volume of 4,110,344 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,040.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,637.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,765.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. On average, research analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soraya Benchikh acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,131 per share, with a total value of £2,272.05. Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,131 per share, for a total transaction of £16,358.76. Insiders acquired 635 shares of company stock worth $2,631,482 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

