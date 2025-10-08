Financial Analysis: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 10.57% 4.65% 1.99% Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Forafric Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Forafric Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Forafric Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $887.72 million 0.64 $96.15 million $1.15 8.10 Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.84 -$24.33 million N/A N/A

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.