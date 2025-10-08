Critical Survey: MDWerks (MDWK) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares MDWerks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDWerks -107.60% -223.10% -64.68% MDWerks Competitors -12.71% 10.11% -5.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDWerks and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDWerks $2.36 million -$1.62 million -6.00 MDWerks Competitors $21.65 billion $2.17 billion 21.98

Volatility and Risk

MDWerks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MDWerks. MDWerks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

MDWerks has a beta of 15.08, indicating that its share price is 1,408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDWerks’ peers have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDWerks peers beat MDWerks on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

MDWerks Company Profile

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

