WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Short Interest Up 72.6% in September

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA:USDU opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.
About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.