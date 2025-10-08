WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Short Interest Up 72.6% in September

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:USDU opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

