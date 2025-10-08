iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

