Rick Yang Sells 3,635 Shares of NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) Director Rick Yang sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $24,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 488,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,738.50. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NEUE opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.59. NeueHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.77) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $209.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -9.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeueHealth in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeueHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeueHealth stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of NeueHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

