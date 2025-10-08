Rick Yang Sells 3,635 Shares of NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) Director Rick Yang sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $24,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 488,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,738.50. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NEUE opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.59. NeueHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.77) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $209.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -9.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeueHealth in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NeueHealth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeueHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeueHealth stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of NeueHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.