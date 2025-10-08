Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Stephen Feider Sells 4,982 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $108,059.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,041 shares in the company, valued at $955,249.29. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Stephen Feider sold 15,018 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $311,773.68.

On Friday, September 5th, Stephen Feider sold 100 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,462 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $27,573.32.

On Friday, August 22nd, Stephen Feider sold 4,413 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $75,065.13.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBNX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Beta Bionics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 197.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

