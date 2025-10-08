Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

