Gentry Private Wealth LLC Has $50.25 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 38.4% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
