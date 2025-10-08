Head-To-Head Survey: SURGE COMPONENT (OTCMKTS:SPRS) versus Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

SURGE COMPONENT (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SURGE COMPONENT has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURGE COMPONENT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURGE COMPONENT 2.65% 4.44% 3.43% Kyocera 1.30% 0.80% 0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.0% of SURGE COMPONENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SURGE COMPONENT and Kyocera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURGE COMPONENT $31.21 million 0.48 $830,000.00 $0.15 17.17 Kyocera $13.23 billion 1.43 $159.04 million $0.13 103.54

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than SURGE COMPONENT. SURGE COMPONENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kyocera beats SURGE COMPONENT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURGE COMPONENT

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

