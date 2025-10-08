KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $29.81 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $787.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $781.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.65.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

