Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.10% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 206,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

