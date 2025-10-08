KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.68. KVH Industries shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 29,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $106.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 134.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $441,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 362,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

