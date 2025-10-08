Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $15.88. Angi shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 937,909 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The company has a market cap of $642.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.02 million. Angi had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angi stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

