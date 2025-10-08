Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,183 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.8%

SMCI opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.