Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 1,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.