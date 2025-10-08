WaFd, Inc. $WAFD Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WaFd by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WaFd by 471.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in WaFd during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 83.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity at WaFd

In other news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

