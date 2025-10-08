Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $644,000 in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF $NBOS

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NBOS opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $442.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

About Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.