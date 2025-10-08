Mark Tompkins Sells 63,604 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 63,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $1,189,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,676,582 shares in the company, valued at $50,052,083.40. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aeluma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALMU opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Aeluma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.27 million and a P/E ratio of -73.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeluma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeluma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.
About Aeluma
Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.
