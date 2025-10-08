Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 67.9% in September

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 498,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Get Compagnie Financiere Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 90.0%.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.