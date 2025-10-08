China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 53,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 97,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

