Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,216,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 823,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Lithium
Atlas Lithium Stock Down 6.3%
Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 143.98% and a negative net margin of 9,881.20%. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Lithium Corporation will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlas Lithium Company Profile
Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Lithium
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.