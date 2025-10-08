FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.69. 693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.