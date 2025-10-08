PFG Investments LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 137,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,903.08. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,706.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,094 shares in the company, valued at $676,763.88. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,450 shares of company stock worth $107,159 over the last three months. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCKT opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $338.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

