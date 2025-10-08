UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAR. Compass Point started coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Trading Down 2.0%

About Klarna Group

Shares of KLAR opened at $41.42 on Monday. Klarna Group has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.