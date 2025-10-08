Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.95.

JPM stock opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $845.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

