Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 165,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 38,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $443,000.

About Sprott Critical Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

