Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 40,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 31,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.