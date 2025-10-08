Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.33. 24,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 169,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.