Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 30,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.
