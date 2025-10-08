China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

