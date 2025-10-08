SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in September

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 349,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 534,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a yield of 693.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.47%.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

