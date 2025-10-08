iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Innovative Wealth Building LLC

Innovative Wealth Building LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $676.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

