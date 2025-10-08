Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $3.46. 18,076,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30,591% from the average session volume of 58,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Urgent.ly from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Urgent.ly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urgent.ly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULY

Urgent.ly Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.