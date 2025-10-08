NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05. 48,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 49,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.