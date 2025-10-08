Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.10 and last traded at $82.46. Approximately 15,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.75% of Themes Gold Miners ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

