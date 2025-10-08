Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 12,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 32,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandes U.S. Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.48% of Brandes U.S. Value ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Brandes U.S. Value ETF

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

