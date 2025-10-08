Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 45,665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 40,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.4% during the second quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

