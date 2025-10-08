Matthew Kaufman Sells 6,000 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,122.84. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Down 1.1%

RBLX opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Roblox by 56.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roblox by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.72.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

