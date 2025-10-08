WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Short Interest Up 65.4% in September

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.8%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

