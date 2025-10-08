Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 47,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

See Also

