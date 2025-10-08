Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6,719.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%.The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.