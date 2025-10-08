Michael Sainsbury Acquires 31,871 Shares of IPD Group (ASX:IPG) Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sainsbury bought 31,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.96 per share, with a total value of A$126,209.16.

The firm has a market cap of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 149.0%. IPD Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

