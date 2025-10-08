Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,330 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after acquiring an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,137,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after buying an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

