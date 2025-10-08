Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Position Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.5%

Applied Materials stock opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

