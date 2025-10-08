Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

