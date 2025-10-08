Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Increases By 68.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,272,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 775.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,165,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

