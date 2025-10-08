Jeri Ruth Bluth Purchases 14,000 Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) insider Jeri Ruth Bluth purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,426.30. This trade represents a 19.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeri Ruth Bluth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 1,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 15,146 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $77,244.60.

On Thursday, August 14th, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 20,012 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $96,858.08.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 2,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 1,198 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,882.18.

On Friday, August 8th, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 2,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 7,949 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,883.36.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jeri Ruth Bluth bought 22,559 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Trading Down 6.7%

MKZR stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKZR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile



MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

