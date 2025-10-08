Ali Behbahani Sells 3,915 Shares of NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) Director Ali Behbahani sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $26,426.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 488,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,738.50. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NEUE stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.59. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.77) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $209.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeueHealth in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeueHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeueHealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeueHealth stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of NeueHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

